PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,706 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 301.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $416.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,147,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,833. The company has a fifty day moving average of $415.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

