PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.
PGT Innovations stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,751. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.50. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80.
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
In other PGT Innovations news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,742.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
