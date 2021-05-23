PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

PGT Innovations stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,751. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.50. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,742.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

