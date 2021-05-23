Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.300-0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $213 million-$217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $200.14 million.Phibro Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.250-1.270 EPS.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $29.20.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.