Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.56

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.56 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 3532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

PLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $850.56 million, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Photronics by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1,493.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

