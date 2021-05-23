PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PHX Minerals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.93.

NYSE:PHX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.96. 208,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.12. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other PHX Minerals news, CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 449,473 shares in the company, valued at $898,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $47,099.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,830,762 shares of company stock worth $3,804,652 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 210.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

