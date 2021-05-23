Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.51). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IOVA. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

IOVA stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.79. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.11.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

