Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Porch Group Inc. provides the vertical software platform for the home. It offer software and services to home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies and warranty companies. It also provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, includes insurance, moving, security, TV/internet and home repair. Porch Group Inc., formerly known as PropTech Acquisition Corporation, is based in Seattle. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of PRCH opened at $17.42 on Friday. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,234,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,260,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth about $13,248,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

