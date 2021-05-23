Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Sets New 1-Year High at $669.00

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 669 ($8.74) and last traded at GBX 655 ($8.56), with a volume of 9399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 640 ($8.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 596.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 540.20. The company has a market capitalization of £92.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00.

Portmeirion Group Company Profile (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

