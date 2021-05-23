PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $258.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report $258.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $255.57 million and the highest is $262.08 million. PRA Group posted sales of $271.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.59 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

In related news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the first quarter valued at $59,000.

PRAA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.24. 175,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,902. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.42. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

