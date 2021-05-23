Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Trading 9.9% Higher

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.30. 4,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 889,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Derek Jantz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $187,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,032,279 shares in the company, valued at $37,822,777.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $114,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,692 shares of company stock valued at $912,054 over the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 23.9% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 87.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

