Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 170 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $8,954,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 93.6% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 110,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,936. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $113.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

