Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 798 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $367.60. 2,708,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,106. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

