Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.20. The company had a trading volume of 70,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,387. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.94. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $252.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

