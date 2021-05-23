Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $1.03 Million in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $81,589,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $53,680,000. CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,998,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,062,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,561,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,445,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,178. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.60. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $135.65 and a 1-year high of $258.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.