Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,292,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,405,000 after purchasing an additional 145,233 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.43. 642,543 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.43.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit