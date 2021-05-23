Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,292,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,405,000 after purchasing an additional 145,233 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.43. 642,543 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.43.

