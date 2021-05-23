Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $1.38 Million Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,971 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WYNN. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,216. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.35 and its 200-day moving average is $116.64.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

