Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Holdings Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 27.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,824 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,836 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,767,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,173 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after acquiring an additional 717,747 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,490,000 after acquiring an additional 285,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Insiders sold a total of 10,574 shares of company stock worth $669,648 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.02. 3,944,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.