PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $45 million-$46 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.94 million.

PUBM traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,099. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.22. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PUBM shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PubMatic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

