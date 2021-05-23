PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $45 million-$46 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.94 million.

PUBM traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,099. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.22. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PUBM shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PubMatic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Earnings History and Estimates for PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit