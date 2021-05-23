Pyrk (PYRK) Reaches Market Cap of $155,116.28

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Pyrk has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a market cap of $155,116.28 and $10,582.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000087 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

