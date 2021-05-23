Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04).

GRCL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gracell Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

GRCL stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,184,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,427,000.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

