Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:TJX)

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The TJX Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

NYSE TJX opened at $67.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.63. The company has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

