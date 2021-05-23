QANplatform Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,560.00 (QARK)

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One QANplatform coin can currently be bought for $0.0980 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QANplatform has traded down 47.1% against the US dollar. QANplatform has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $4,560.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QANplatform alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00057659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.22 or 0.00846839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.93 or 0.07859515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00077646 BTC.

QANplatform Profile

QANplatform is a coin. QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 coins. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform . The official website for QANplatform is qanplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is a quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly switch to QANplatform or build software applications and run business processes on blockchain by providing a powerful software toolkit. The QAN blockchain platform toolkit includes: open-source code, private and public blockchain, easy setup, fast deployment, simple migration, multi-language development, online developer academy, community support, fast data transactions, low hardware and energy cost, quantum computing resistant security QARK is an ERC-20 Ethereum utility token, an essential part of QAN's platform, with the following functions: Generic smart contract developers get QARK after their code is being reused by the Specific Smart Contract Developers. All developers pay for their smart contract deployment in QARK. Specific smart contract developers pay a fraction of the full price as a license fee to the Generic Smart Contract Developers in QARK. Validator pays a deposit fee in QARK to enter the pool of validators who have the right to validate the following block. Full node providers get a reward in QARK for giving access to their storage for the blocks to be validated (tokens generated by the network), in proportion to the storage actually used by the blocks. Smart contract users pay for transaction fees. Fees are fixed in FIAT, long term predictable. (All operations which modify data require payment of a transaction fee.) “

QANplatform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QANplatform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QANplatform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QANplatform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QANplatform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.