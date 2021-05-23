Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Tops $804.78 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Qtum has a market capitalization of $804.78 million and approximately $976.70 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 57.6% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.18 or 0.00023463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000553 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,423,885 coins and its circulating supply is 98,390,082 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.