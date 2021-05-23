QuarkChain One Day Volume Reaches $5.84 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $98.45 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QuarkChain

QKC is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

