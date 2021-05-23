QuickSwap Price Reaches $483.32 on Major Exchanges (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $77.21 million and $5.43 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for $483.32 or 0.01423388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.06 or 0.00412494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00052593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.78 or 0.00187831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003404 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $250.98 or 0.00739141 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.