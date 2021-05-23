Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.11.

Get Range Resources alerts:

NYSE RRC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,249,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,596. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.41, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its stake in Range Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,700,000 after acquiring an additional 898,973 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Range Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 401,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.