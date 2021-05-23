Raymond James Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$39.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.65% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.14.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$27.34 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$7.70 and a 1-year high of C$35.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.95.

In related news, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total value of C$4,219,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 387,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,093,523.64. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total value of C$764,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,538,048.26. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $6,509,275 in the last ninety days.

First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

