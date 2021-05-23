Raymond James Trims Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Target Price to $13.50

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NYSE:FOA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.51. 612,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,540. Finance Of America Companies has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.