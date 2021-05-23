Raymond James Trims Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Target Price to $13.50

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
NYSE:FOA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.51. 612,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,540. Finance Of America Companies has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $11.66.
About Finance Of America Companies
Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.