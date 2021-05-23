Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $446 million-$457 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $348.35 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their price target on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.87.

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. 1,343,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,297.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Redfin has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $98.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.78.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $102,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,231.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,660,843. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.