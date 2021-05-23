reflect.finance Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One reflect.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $85,872.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, reflect.finance has traded 48.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00054067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.35 or 0.00762266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00075992 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance (RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,453,662 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

reflect.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

