Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Major Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc Acquires 2,505 Shares

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of REKR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,079. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,287,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 302.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

