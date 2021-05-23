Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

RPTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of RPTX opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.06. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 9,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $345,408.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,142 shares of company stock worth $2,528,020. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logos Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after buying an additional 223,106 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 750,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 162,205 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.