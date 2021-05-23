Reviewing Mitchells & Butlers (MBPFF) & Its Rivals

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS: MBPFF) is one of 67 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Mitchells & Butlers to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A Mitchells & Butlers Competitors -3.50% -61.06% -1.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mitchells & Butlers $1.88 billion -$142.90 million -59.63 Mitchells & Butlers Competitors $1.60 billion $85.39 million 1.23

Mitchells & Butlers has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Mitchells & Butlers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mitchells & Butlers Competitors 793 4297 4876 180 2.44

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 12.24%. Given Mitchells & Butlers’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mitchells & Butlers has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitchells & Butlers’ rivals have a beta of 1.31, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mitchells & Butlers rivals beat Mitchells & Butlers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 1,738 pubs, bars, and restaurants. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

