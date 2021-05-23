Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MarketAxess worth $17,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $5,295,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 145,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,549,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 383.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after buying an additional 20,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX stock traded up $5.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $455.99. 234,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,748. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $15,467,309.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,503 shares of company stock worth $16,349,840. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.67.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.