Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

CHD stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,206. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

