Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,488 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $380.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,084. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $371.73 and its 200 day moving average is $362.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $168.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.96.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

