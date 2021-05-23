Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,887 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.24.

Shares of NSC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.34. 1,179,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.41. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $166.00 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

