Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $13,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,671.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $3.61 on Friday, reaching $260.31. The stock had a trading volume of 774,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,935. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.24 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

