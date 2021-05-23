Richard Hutton Sells 12,788 Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) insider Richard Hutton sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($32.19), for a total value of £315,096.32 ($411,675.36).

Richard Hutton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 1st, Richard Hutton sold 1,000 shares of Greggs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,250 ($29.40), for a total value of £22,500 ($29,396.39).
  • On Tuesday, April 6th, Richard Hutton sold 1,000 shares of Greggs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,330 ($30.44), for a total value of £23,300 ($30,441.60).

Shares of GRG opened at GBX 2,479 ($32.39) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,345.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,026.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70. Greggs plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,731 ($35.68). The company has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.17.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greggs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,720 ($22.47).

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

