Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of RKH stock opened at GBX 9.53 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Rockhopper Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.77 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.38. The firm has a market cap of £43.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26.

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

