Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RMO. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Williams Financial Group cut shares of Romeo Power from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Romeo Power presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.68.

NYSE RMO traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,569,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,333. Romeo Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million. Research analysts expect that Romeo Power will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter worth about $44,281,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth about $13,531,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter worth about $24,661,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth about $6,166,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter worth about $8,996,000. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

