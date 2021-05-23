Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$125.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$125.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$129.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$127.90.

TSE:RY opened at C$123.47 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.03 and a 1-year high of C$123.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$175.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$118.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$110.20.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1978942 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total value of C$619,429.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$683,560.82. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,866 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,781.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

