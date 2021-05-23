Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of ROYMY stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

