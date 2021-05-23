Ruff (RUFF) Price Tops $0.0070

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 25.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, Ruff has traded down 51.4% against the dollar. One Ruff coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruff has a market capitalization of $6.83 million and $1.34 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ruff alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00058606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.33 or 0.00829609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.94 or 0.07833758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00077964 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

Buying and Selling Ruff

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.