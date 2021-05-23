Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.29 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,079,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 518,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 17,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

