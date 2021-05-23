Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stock Position Increased by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,755 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 6.0% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.15% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after buying an additional 297,713 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 38,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22,981.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,372,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.83. 551,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,615. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

