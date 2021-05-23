Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,957,000 after acquiring an additional 220,339 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 237.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 201,032 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,679,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,035 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB remained flat at $$100.62 during midday trading on Friday. 386,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,561. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $102.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.02.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

