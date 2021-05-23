Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

SCHA traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $100.29. 387,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,176. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.41 and its 200-day moving average is $94.47. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

