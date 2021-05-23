Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,002 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,355 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 105,041 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $39.05. 1,881,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,340. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.67. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

