Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 1,287 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $657,641.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 371,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,186,578.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,022,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,022 shares of company stock valued at $28,059,100. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.20. 3,472,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,749. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

